* Kotak Institutional Equities upgraded India's Jindal Steel and Power Ltd to "add" from "reduce", with a target price of 420 rupees, noting a steep correction in share prices in the past three months. * Those falls, amounting to 26.2 percent in the past three months, are making the risk-reward ratio more favourable, despite lingering concerns including whether there would be delays in signing a mining lease to power its plant in Odisha in eastern India. * Jindal shares were up 0.1 percent at 0401 GMT. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)