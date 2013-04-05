* USD/INR opens lower, tracking euro's gains versus
global dollar. The pair is at 54.83/85, compared with 54.87/88
last close.
* Dealers expect INR to remain bearish in the near term on
political as well as current account deficit concerns.
* Local stocks see two sessions of big falls, raising concerns
about foreign fund pullout.
* Technical charts show next key resistance at 55.15, the March
4 high and the important 76.4 percent retracement on the
55.89-52.87 decline.
* However, 54.95-55.00 should cap ahead of the U.S. non-farm
payroll data.
(subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/krishnakumar.k@thomsonreute
rs.com; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)