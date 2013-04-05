* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield unchanged at 7.96 percent as traders remain cautious and abstain from adding position ahead of the first debt sale of the new fiscal year 2013/14. * A fall in global crude prices supports sentiments as it is seen easing some inflationary concerns, dealers say. * Auction demand and cut-offs at the debt sale in the new fiscal year keenly watched for giving near-term direction. The government is selling 150 billion rupees worth of bonds later in the day. * India's fiscal deficit is expected to be at around 5 percent of gross domestic product, lower than the downward revised estimate of 5.2 percent for the 2012/13 fiscal year that ended in March, two government sources said on Thursday. * Brent crude prices hit a five-month low near $105 a barrel on Thursday as a jump in U.S. jobless claims triggered a second day of widespread selling in oil markets, but the benchmark crude pared losses late in New York as the euro strengthened. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/archana.narayanan.thomson reuters.com@reuters.net)