* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield unchanged
at 7.96 percent as traders remain cautious and abstain from
adding position ahead of the first debt sale of the new fiscal
year 2013/14.
* A fall in global crude prices supports sentiments as it is
seen easing some inflationary concerns, dealers say.
* Auction demand and cut-offs at the debt sale in the new fiscal
year keenly watched for giving near-term direction. The
government is selling 150 billion rupees worth of bonds later in
the day.
* India's fiscal deficit is expected to be at around 5 percent
of gross domestic product, lower than the downward revised
estimate of 5.2 percent for the 2012/13 fiscal year that ended
in March, two government sources said on Thursday.
* Brent crude prices hit a five-month low near $105 a barrel on
Thursday as a jump in U.S. jobless claims triggered a second day
of widespread selling in oil markets, but the benchmark crude
pared losses late in New York as the euro strengthened.
