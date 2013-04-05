* The 50-share NSE index is down 0.12 percent while the benchmark BSE index is lower 0.1 percent. * Concerns about foreign selling continued to weigh after overseas investors sold shares worth net 3.26 billion rupees on Thursday and 3.68 billion rupees ($67.60 million) on Wednesday. * Technology shares lead losses as economic data from the United States, the biggest outsourcing market for Indian technology companies, showed an unexpected jump in weekly unemployment claims. * Infosys Ltd falls 0.2 percent, while Tata Consultancy Services Ltd drops 1.1 percent. * However, Maruti Suzuki India shares gain 2.5 percent on bets a depreciation in the yen will boost earnings by reducing the costs of imports from Japan after the BOJ unleashed the world's most intense burst of monetary stimulus on Thursday. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com; manoj.dharra.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)