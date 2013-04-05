* Jefferies initiates coverage of Oil India Ltd with a "buy" rating and a target price of 665 rupees. * The brokerage says the company will benefit from the government's action to allow higher diesel prices, which reduces the subsidy burden on Oil India, and says a potential gas price hike could be an additional catalyst. * The bank says that every $1/mmbtu increase in gas prices would increase Oil India's fiscal 2015 earnings per share by 6 percent. * At 0553 GMT, Oil India shares are up 2.5 percent. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)