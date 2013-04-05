* USD/INR off lows, now broadly trading flat on the day. The pair is at 54.86/87, after touching a low of 54.76 low. It closed at 54.87/88 on Thursday. * State-run bank dealer says weaker euro and domestic stocks hurting the Indian rupee. * "There has been some selling at 54.87-88 levels. The next support for the rupee is at 54.95." * The market is also unlikely to take big positions ahead of U.S. non-farm payrolls later in the day. * Technical charts show next key resistance at 55.15, the March 4 high and the important 76.4 percent retracement on the decline from 55.89 (Nov. 26) to 52.87 (Feb. 6). (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/krishnakumar.k@thomsonreute rs.com; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)