* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 3 basis points at 7.93 percent on aggressive buying by nationalised banks as liquidity conditions have improved, dealers said. * Auction cut-offs at the first debt sale in the new fiscal year 2013/14 is being keenly awaited by the market for the near-term cues. * India may sell the 8.33 percent bonds maturing in 2026 at 102.14 rupees, yielding 8.0617 percent, at the first auction of the fiscal year on Friday, a Reuters poll of 10 traders showed. For detailed results of the poll click * The repo borrowing dropped sharply to 288 billion rupees ($5.26 billion) at the central bank's three-day repo auction on Friday from 635.40 billion rupees in the previous session after some government spending improved cash conditions and as banks were over covered for product needs on the reporting day. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/archana.narayanan.thomson reuters.com@reuters.net)