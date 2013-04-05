* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 3
basis points at 7.93 percent on aggressive buying by
nationalised banks as liquidity conditions have improved,
dealers said.
* Auction cut-offs at the first debt sale in the new fiscal year
2013/14 is being keenly awaited by the market for the near-term
cues.
* India may sell the 8.33 percent bonds maturing in 2026 at
102.14 rupees, yielding 8.0617 percent, at the first auction of
the fiscal year on Friday, a Reuters poll of 10 traders showed.
For detailed results of the poll click
* The repo borrowing dropped sharply to 288 billion rupees
($5.26 billion) at the central bank's three-day repo auction on
Friday from 635.40 billion rupees in the previous session after
some government spending improved cash conditions and as banks
were over covered for product needs on the reporting day.
