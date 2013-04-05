* India's benchmark five-year swap rate unchanged
at 7.21 percent and the one-year rate edged up 1
basis point to 7.42 percent.
* Swap rates remained rangebound with the market awaiting the
results of the first debt sale in the fiscal year 2013/14 for
direction.
* Short-end rates did not react to the easing cash conditions
staying cautious ahead of the debt auction results.
* India may sell the 8.33 percent bonds maturing in 2026 at
102.14 rupees, yielding 8.0617 percent, at the first auction of
the fiscal year on Friday, a Reuters poll of 10 traders showed.
For detailed results of the poll click
* Repo borrowing dropped sharply to 288 billion rupees ($5.26
billion) at the central bank's three-day repo auction on Friday
from 635.40 billion rupees.
* Traders say an overnight steep drop in global oil prices also
helped sentiment for rates.
(archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/
archana.narayanan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)