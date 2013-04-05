* India's benchmark five-year swap rate unchanged at 7.21 percent and the one-year rate edged up 1 basis point to 7.42 percent. * Swap rates remained rangebound with the market awaiting the results of the first debt sale in the fiscal year 2013/14 for direction. * Short-end rates did not react to the easing cash conditions staying cautious ahead of the debt auction results. * India may sell the 8.33 percent bonds maturing in 2026 at 102.14 rupees, yielding 8.0617 percent, at the first auction of the fiscal year on Friday, a Reuters poll of 10 traders showed. For detailed results of the poll click * Repo borrowing dropped sharply to 288 billion rupees ($5.26 billion) at the central bank's three-day repo auction on Friday from 635.40 billion rupees. * Traders say an overnight steep drop in global oil prices also helped sentiment for rates. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/ archana.narayanan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)