* India's three-day call rate at 7.40/7.50 percent on reserves reporting day, versus Thursday's close of 6.80/6.90 percent. * Dealers say banks already over covered for product needs. Indian lenders have to report mandatory reserve requirements to the central bank every alternate Friday. * Indian government started 2013/14 fiscal with 1 trillion rupee cash balance. * Dealer says cash balances with the government more than anticipated 700-800 billion rupees. * Repo bids worth 288 billion rupees received at first liquidity auction. The RBI holds two auctions on reporting weekdays. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com / subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)