* Indian stock markets will be closely tracking foreign investor activity. * Worries that foreign institutional investors (FIIs) would start paring some of their holdings led the NSE index to its lowest close since the government's "big bang" reforms in September sparked a powerful rally. * Infosys Ltd, India's second-largest software services company, will report fiscal fourth-quarter results on Friday, setting the tone for Jan-March earnings results season. * Meanwhile, factory output data for February and March CPI data will set the tone for the May 3 policy review. * India's record high current account deficit in the December quarter has sparked concerns the central bank may keep rates on hold next month. KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH Sat: RBI Governor at industry event in Bangalore Mon: Trade Minister Anand Sharma press briefing in Switzerland Tue: India's National Green Tribunal will hear a case over the closure of Sterlite Industries Ltd copper smelter. Wed: Trade data for March Money supply data Fri: Feb industrial output data March CPI data Infosys, Development Credit Bank Ltd Jan-March earnings