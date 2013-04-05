April 05 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Friday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 225 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date January 14, 2021
Coupon 3.5 pct
Issue price 109.118
Payment Date April 17, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Citi
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 1.875 pct (1.575 pct selling & 0.3 pct m&u)
Denoms (M) 1
Governing Law English
Notes The issue size will total 2.675 billion swedish crown
When fungible
ISIN XS0517604681
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.