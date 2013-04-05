April 05 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Friday.
Borrower Corporacion Andina De Fomento (CAF)
Issue Amount 100 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date February 11, 2021
Coupon 1.375 pct
Issue price 101.06
Reoffer price 100.36
Yield 1.326 pct
Spread 50 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date April 29, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse
Ratings Aa3 (Moody's), AA- (S&P),
AA- (Fitch)
Listing SIX
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law English
Notes The issue size will total 350 million Swiss francs
When fungible
Permanent ISIN CH0204567322
Temporary ISIN CH0211012957
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)