* India's benchmark stock index is expected to fall further towards 18,000 levels, according to technical indicators, says AK Prabhakar, senior vice president at brokerage AnandRathi. * The BSE is currently trading at 18,463, having recently hit its lowest intraday level since Nov. 21, 2011. * Prabhakar notes the BSE still has an unfulfilled gap between Sept. 13 and Sept. 14 last year. Filling it could push the BSE down to 18,062, he notes. * The Fibonacci levels also point to potential pressure. The BSE is flirting with 18,400 points, which marks the 38.2 percent Fibonacci retracement from its 15,748 low on June 4, 2012 to the high of 20,203 on Jan. 29. * A fall below 18,400 could open up the 50 Fibo retracement at 17,976 points. The BSE fell below 18,400 points at one point on Friday but closed above that level. * Although there may be a bounce back in the very near term as markets are looking a bit oversold, the main trend remains down, Prabhakar says. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)