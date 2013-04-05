April 05 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN increased on Friday.

Borrower Landshypotek AB

Issue Amount 200 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date April 20, 2015

Coupon 3-Month Stibor + 63bp

Payment Date April 22, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Swedbank

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Governing Law Swedish

Notes The issue size will total 400 million Swedish crown

When fungible

ISIN SE0003943828

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.