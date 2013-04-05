Apr 05Port conditions of Mumbai as of Friday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 04
Waiting Vessels 02
Expected Vessels 10
Total Vessles 16
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
1) KANCHAN CAF CEMENT BGS 31/03 31/03 06/04 nil 1,141 nil 827
2) GURU PRASAD NAVINYA CEMENT BGS 02/04 02/04 06/04 nil 1,808 nil 295
3) NAFISA-1 CAF CEMENT BGS 02/04 02/04 08/04 nil 446 nil 1,967
4) PACIFIC WILHELMSEN STEEL CARGO 04/04 04/04 07/04 7,814 nil nil 13,186
Waiting Vessels
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
1) Baltic Panther Wilhelmsen Steel Cargo 5,500 nil nil 19/03 ---
2) Saturnus Wilhelmsen Steel Cargo nil 18,591 nil 04/04 ---
Expected Vessels
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
1) Baltic Carrier Mitsutor Steel/Mach. 7,200 nil nil 05/04
2) Semua JMB Crude Palm nil 12,000 nil 06/04
3) Ace Spirit NAVINYA Cement BGS nil 2,003 nil 07/04
4) Demeter NYK Heavy Mach nil 628 nil 08/04
5) Clipper Marcons Steel Pipes 2,000 nil nil 09/04
6) Long Bright Samsara Steel Cargo nil 14,000 nil 12/04
7) Bbc Colorado Marcons Break Bulk 3,127 nil nil 12/04
8) Great Immensity Mitsutor Steel/Mach. nil 16,000 nil 13/04
9) Nasico Sahi Bulk Clay nil 6,424 nil 17/04
10) Magic JMB Steel Cargo nil 15,000 nil 19/04
NOTE:-
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate
Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;
ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl
Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL