Apr 05Port conditions of Kakinada as of Friday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 07
Waiting Vessels 02
Expected Vessels 12
Total Vessles 21
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) M.V.DORO BOTHRA COAL 31/03 31/03 06/04 nil 56,606 nil
2) M.V.MARCAROLINA PUYVAST GB 01/04 01/04 08/04 33,000 nil nil
3) M.V.KOTA BERJAYA VIKING GB 01/04 01/04 06/04 14,800 nil nil
4) M.V. THRUSH BOTHRA COAL 03/04 03/04 07/04 nil 53,000 nil
5) M.V.JAHAN BROTHERSIMPERIAL WHEAT 03/04 03/04 10/04 43,800 nil nil
6) M.V.FUSHIMI SYNERGY GB 04/04 04/04 06/04 10,300 nil nil
7) M.T.FENG HAI 15 MACKINTOSH EDIBLE OIL 04/04 04/04 06/04 nil 7,500 nil
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) MT COSMIC JAMES EDIBLE OIL nil 5,000 nil 01/04 ---
2) MT KHANKENDY INTEROCEAN EDIBLE OIL nil 3,060 nil 04/04 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) MV POS VICTORY PUYVAST GB 31,000 nil nil 05/04
2) M.T.SUNNY ORION DEBLINES TOLUENE nil 1,300 nil 05/04
3) M.V.SPLENDOR SAI SHIPPING WOOD PULP nil 6,350 nil 05/04
4) M.V.SPLENDOR SAI SHIPPING BENTONITE 6,500 nil nil 05/04
5) MV IGNAZIO BOTHRA MOP nil 11,006 nil 05/04
6) M.T.ORIENTAL GPR & CO METHYLENE nil 1,900 nil 06/04
7) M.V.VALERIE CHITTINAD COAL nil 55,000 nil 06/04
8) M.V.AN ZE JIANG DBC GB 13,800 nil nil 07/04
9) MV BEAGLE ELITE GB 16,300 nil nil 07/04
10) M.V.HANJIN JYOTHI UREA nil 8,000 nil 08/04
11) MV LUNA BLUE ELITE GB 12,500 nil nil 08/04
12) MV GOLDEN SRINIVASA HEX/ACET. nil 1339/940 nil 08/04
NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material;
CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;
HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;
P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified
Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl
Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil;
CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm
Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed
soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear
Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL