Apr 05Port conditions of Kakinada as of Friday Port summary: Woking Vessels 07 Waiting Vessels 02 Expected Vessels 12 Total Vessles 21 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) M.V.DORO BOTHRA COAL 31/03 31/03 06/04 nil 56,606 nil 2) M.V.MARCAROLINA PUYVAST GB 01/04 01/04 08/04 33,000 nil nil 3) M.V.KOTA BERJAYA VIKING GB 01/04 01/04 06/04 14,800 nil nil 4) M.V. THRUSH BOTHRA COAL 03/04 03/04 07/04 nil 53,000 nil 5) M.V.JAHAN BROTHERSIMPERIAL WHEAT 03/04 03/04 10/04 43,800 nil nil 6) M.V.FUSHIMI SYNERGY GB 04/04 04/04 06/04 10,300 nil nil 7) M.T.FENG HAI 15 MACKINTOSH EDIBLE OIL 04/04 04/04 06/04 nil 7,500 nil Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MT COSMIC JAMES EDIBLE OIL nil 5,000 nil 01/04 --- 2) MT KHANKENDY INTEROCEAN EDIBLE OIL nil 3,060 nil 04/04 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV POS VICTORY PUYVAST GB 31,000 nil nil 05/04 2) M.T.SUNNY ORION DEBLINES TOLUENE nil 1,300 nil 05/04 3) M.V.SPLENDOR SAI SHIPPING WOOD PULP nil 6,350 nil 05/04 4) M.V.SPLENDOR SAI SHIPPING BENTONITE 6,500 nil nil 05/04 5) MV IGNAZIO BOTHRA MOP nil 11,006 nil 05/04 6) M.T.ORIENTAL GPR & CO METHYLENE nil 1,900 nil 06/04 7) M.V.VALERIE CHITTINAD COAL nil 55,000 nil 06/04 8) M.V.AN ZE JIANG DBC GB 13,800 nil nil 07/04 9) MV BEAGLE ELITE GB 16,300 nil nil 07/04 10) M.V.HANJIN JYOTHI UREA nil 8,000 nil 08/04 11) MV LUNA BLUE ELITE GB 12,500 nil nil 08/04 12) MV GOLDEN SRINIVASA HEX/ACET. nil 1339/940 nil 08/04 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL