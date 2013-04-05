* 2nd-qtr estimate worst in F5's history - BMO analyst

* 13 brokerages cut price targets on F5 shares

* Radware 1st-qtr estimates indicate "industrywide weakness"

* F5 stock hits year-and-a-half low

(Adds analyst comments, updates share movement)

April 5 Shares of F5 Networks Inc (FFIV.O) fell as much as 20 percent after the network gear maker estimated second-quarter results way below analysts' expectations, prompting 13 brokerages to cut their price targets on the company's stock.

F5 shares fell to a year-and-a-half low of $71.95 on the Nasdaq in early trading on Friday. They were down 18 percent at $73.61 by afternoon.

"Outside of the financial crisis, this quarter (second quarter) was one of the worst in F5’s history," BMO Capital Markets analyst Tim Long said.

While F5 said its results reflected weak market conditions, some analysts said the company was losing market share to rivals such as Citrix Systems Inc (CTXS.O).

F5's share of the application delivery controllers market fell to 55.6 percent in 2012 from 58.1 percent in 2011, while Citrix's rose to 19 percent from 17.3 percent, according to a Piper Jaffray note.

Application delivery controllers accounted for about 59 percent of F5's total 2012 revenue of $1.38 billion.

Israel-based rival Radware Ltd (RDWR.O) on Friday estimated first-quarter results below Wall Street expectations as it experienced weaker-than-expected results in the Europe, Middle East and Africa region and China. [ID:nPn4059090]

Mizuho Securities analyst Joanna Makris said the estimates indicated there was an industrywide weakness.

Radware shares were down 24 percent at $29.68. The stock was one of the top percentage losers on the Nasdaq.

William Blair analyst Jason Ader said the application delivery networking market has become somewhat saturated, with less low-hanging fruits remaining, and competitive pressure has begun to have a material impact. He cut his rating on the F5 stock to "market perform."

Mizuho's Makris said price aggression was on the rise. "You are seeing price points come down in the ADC (application delivery controllers) space ... for several quarters now." F5's expansion into other areas is taking time to materialize, she said.

F5 on Thursday estimated adjusted earnings of $1.06 to $1.07 per share for the quarter ended March 31. Analysts were expecting $1.23 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. [ID:nL3N0CR37D]

Shares of Cavium Inc (CAVM.O), Citrix, Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO.O), Juniper Networks Inc (JNPR.N), Fortinet Inc (FTNT.O) and Aruba Networks Inc ARUN.O were also down.

(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das, Maju Samuel)

