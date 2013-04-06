Apr 06Port conditions of Mundra as of Saturday Port summary: Woking Vessels 07 Waiting Vessels 11 Expected Vessels 10 Total Vessles 28 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) BARGE SARADHI-1 CHANDRA STEEL PIPES ---- ---- 06/04 1100 nil nil 2) MSV AL ASHIF CARGO NON BASMATI ---- ---- 07/04 900 nil nil 3) MSV AL SHAHE SHREE NON BASMATI ---- ---- 07/04 750 nil nil 4) MV IMPERIAL SAMUDRA WHEAT ---- ---- 07/04 57000 nil nil 5) MV FRONTIER JMB STEAM COAL ---- ---- 08/04 nil 164631 nil 6) MV RAHI TAURUS STEAM COAL ---- ---- 06/04 nil 162452 nil 7) MV ELGIZNUR CEBI TAURUS THERMAL COAL ---- ---- 07/04 nil 56302 nil Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV DIANTHE SEA TRADE UREA nil 60,000 nil 08/11 --- 2) MSV HARIDWAR CARGO WHEAT FLOUR 1,300 nil nil 05/04 --- 3) BARGE CHANDRA CHANDRA STEEL PIPES nil nil 3,152 28/02 --- 4) MV CORRIENTES ANCHOR STEEL PIPES 14,814 nil nil 01/04 --- 5) MV CAPE SENTOSA TAURUS STEAM COAL nil 161,701 nil 28/03 --- 6) MV CAPE OLIVE TAURUS STEAM COAL nil 154,163 nil 31/03 --- 7) MV NICOLAOS A TAURUS THERMAL COAL nil 53,700 nil 31/03 --- 8) MV INDUS TRIUMPH TAURUS THERMAL COAL nil 87,870 nil 04/04 --- 9) MV OCEAN COMET JMB STEAM COAL nil 166,296 nil 05/04 --- 10) MV DOUBLE TAURUS STEAM COAL nil 91,712 nil 02/04 --- 11) BARGE AQUA SEAWORLD VEHICLE GEN. nil 487 nil 03/04 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV ACHILLEAS S. PAREKH STEEL PLATES nil 14,728 nil 08/04 2) MV ALPHA COSMOS JMB STEAM COAL nil nil 157,792 07/04 3) MV OKINAWA TAURUS THERMAL COAL nil 76,662 nil 07/04 4) MV MONA CENTURY TAURUS STEAM COAL nil 162,696 nil 09/04 5) MV GREAT SONG BEN LINE STEAM COAL nil 164,993 nil 10/04 6) MV AASHNA TAURUS STEAM COAL nil 164,992 nil 14/04 7) MT BANKIM ATLANTIC DIESEL nil 6,799 nil 06/04 8) MT ARDMORE ATLANTIC GAS OIL nil 14,000 nil 07/04 9) MT VERITY ATLANTIC N-PARAFFIN 2,000 nil nil 09/04 10) MT ATHENS INTEROCEAN CRUDE PETR. nil 163,647 nil 09/04 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL