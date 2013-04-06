Apr 06Port conditions of Paradip as of Saturday Port summary: Woking Vessels 08 Waiting Vessels 07 Expected Vessels 20 Total Vessles 35 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MT JAG PRAKASH BPCL S.K.O 04/04 04/04 05/04 nil 10,138 nil COMP 2) MT DAWN MEERUT IOCL H.S.D 05/04 06/04 07/04 TOCOME nil nil 10,000 3) MV JEWEL LIBERTY I.ORE 03/04 03/04 06/04 nil 53,600 nil 9,400 4) MV VALERIE PPT TH.COAL 04/04 05/04 06/04 nil 56,710 nil 9,210 5) MV BULK BEOTHUK ROY & CH I.ORE 05/04 05/04 07/04 nil 40,616 nil 37,616 6) MV PROTEAS ACEC C.COAL 31/03 31/03 08/04 nil 75,556 nil 4,556 7) MV JAG RATAN REPLY LM. ST 03/04 03/04 04/04 nil 31,500 nil 4,000 8) MV ANARITA IFFCO MOP 31/03 31/03 06/04 nil 40,000 nil 3,400 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV DUBAI FORTUNE SSP I. ORE 45,600 nil nil 26/03 --- 2) MT ATHINA ISIPL HSD nil 19,885 nil 02/04 --- 3) MT PRUDENT ASL HSD nil 20,500 nil 03/04 --- 4) MV GEM OF ENNORE JMB TH.COAL 70,500 nil nil 04/04 --- 5) MV ROCKAWAY BELIE MSSL SULPHUR nil 28,751 nil 06/04 --- 6) MV CYGNUS OCEAN BOTHRA TH.COAL 55,000 nil nil 06/04 --- 7) MV CHENNAI JMB TH.COAL 38,000 nil nil 06/04 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV ORIENTAL NK A. COAL nil 22,000 nil 06/04 2) MV SANMAR PHOENIX JMB TH.COAL 50,000 nil nil 07/04 3) MV TAMIL ANNA LIBERTY TH.COAL 45,000 nil nil 07/04 4) MV QUEEN SAPPHIRE INFINITY ROCK PHOS. nil 55,000 nil 07/04 5) MV ANARITA BOTHRA TH.COAL 55,000 nil nil 07/04 6) MT SWARNA KRISHNA JMB CRUDE OIL nil 49,174 nil 07/04 7) MV THERESE SELMER BOTHRA S.COAL nil 33,000 nil 07/04 8) MT DESH UJAALA JMB CRUDE OIL nil 284,661 nil 08/04 9) MV JAL VAHINI TMILL S.COAL 9,500 nil nil 08/04 10) MV DIAMOND STARS ESPL PCI COAL MSP nil 18,700 nil 08/04 11) MV CAPE INFINITY ROCK PHOS. nil 61,750 nil 09/04 12) MV AEGIS FORTUNE ISIPL S.COAL nil 35,000 nil 10/04 13) MV DORIAN SCHULTE PMA C.COAL nil 66,000 nil 10/04 14) MV IRIS HALO BOTHRA S.COAL nil 33,000 nil 11/04 15) MT GLOBAL PEACE NK SUL ACID nil 19,502 nil 11/04 16) MV ASTRA PERSEUS NK S.COAL nil 36,000 nil 12/04 17) MV MARIETTA BOTHRA S.COAL nil 35,000 nil 13/04 18) MV DIMI SSPL S.COAL nil 33,000 nil 14/04 19) MV PARNON GFS N C.COAL nil 55,931 nil 14/04 20) MV CALIPSO PMA C.COAL nil 59,710 nil 16/04 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL