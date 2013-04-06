Apr 06Port conditions of Mumbai as of Saturday Port summary: Woking Vessels 05 Waiting Vessels 00 Expected Vessels 12 Total Vessles 17 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) KANCHAN CAF CEMENT BGS 31/03 31/03 07/01 nil 1,567 nil 401 2) NAFISA-1 CAF CEMENT BGS 02/04 02/04 09/01 nil 586 nil 1,827 3) AALBORG MITSUTOR Steel/Mach. 05/01 05/01 10/01 nil 246 nil 3,317 4) COLCHESTER WILHELMSEN STEEL CARGO 05/01 05/01 08/01 nil 2,623 nil 32,454 5) ANARCHOS WILHELMSEN STEEL CARGO 05/01 05/01 07/01 nil 6,529 nil 4,471 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** nil nil nil nil nil nil ----- --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Semua JMB Crude Palm nil 12,000 nil 06/04 2) Ace Spirit NAVINYA Cement BGS nil 2,003 nil 06/04 3) Baltic Carrier Mitsutor Steel/Mach. 7,200 nil nil 06/01 4) Demeter NYK Heavy Mach nil 628 nil 08/04 5) Clipper Marcons Steel Pipes 2,000 nil nil 09/04 6) Kinship NAVINYA Cement BGS nil 2,150 nil 09/04 7) Long Bright Samsara Steel Cargo nil 14,000 nil 12/04 8) Bbc Colorado Marcons Break Bulk 3,127 nil nil 12/04 9) Great Immensity Mitsutor Steel/Mach. nil 16,000 nil 13/04 10) Nasico Sahi Bulk Clay nil 6,424 nil 17/04 11) Magic JMB Steel Cargo nil 15,000 nil 19/04 12) Muroran-V NYK Steel/Mach. nil 3,500 nil 22/04 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL