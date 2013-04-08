* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange fell 0.42 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan was down 0.37 percent. * The yen tumbled broadly and Japanese stocks soared on Monday, reflecting high expectations for the Bank of Japan's ambitious stimulus drive, but U.S. weak jobs data weighed on other assets. * Foreign funds sold shares worth 8.97 billion Indian rupees ($163.58 million) in previous three sessions, provisional exchange data showed, amid worries about the domestic economy, and on lingering concerns about political stability. * Indian Finance Minister P. Chidambaram meets bankers in Mumbai and investors in Chennai. * Also on watch, India central bank governor to meet economists and economic editors for pre-policy consultation. (0630 GMT) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)