* USD/INR is expected to open slightly stronger tracking a risk-off mood in global markets. The pair had closed at 54.8050/8150 on Friday. * The pair is seen opening around 54.80-85 levels and moving in a 54.70 to 55.10 range initially in the session. Movement of local shares will be key for direction. * The Nifty India stock futures traded in Singapore down 0.4 percent, while the MSCI index of Asian stocks ex-Japan is lower 0.3 percent. * Most Asian currencies trading weaker compared to the dollar. See for a snapshot. * India's current account deficit is unsustainable at its present level of about 5 percent of gross domestic product (GDP), the head of the country's central bank said on Saturday, adding that a deficit of about 2.5 percent of GDP would be sustainable. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)