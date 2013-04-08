* USD/INR is expected to open slightly stronger
tracking a risk-off mood in global markets. The pair had closed
at 54.8050/8150 on Friday.
* The pair is seen opening around 54.80-85 levels and moving in
a 54.70 to 55.10 range initially in the session. Movement of
local shares will be key for direction.
* The Nifty India stock futures traded in Singapore down
0.4 percent, while the MSCI index of Asian stocks ex-Japan is
lower 0.3 percent.
* Most Asian currencies trading weaker compared to the dollar.
See for a snapshot.
* India's current account deficit is unsustainable at its
present level of about 5 percent of gross domestic product
(GDP), the head of the country's central bank said on Saturday,
adding that a deficit of about 2.5 percent of GDP would be
sustainable.
(swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/;
swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)