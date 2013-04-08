* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield may ease in early trades on continued buying after the strong auction demand seen on Friday, says a trader with a primary dealership. The benchmark 10-year yield closed at 7.93 percent. * "The bid-to-cover ratio for the auction was high," says the dealer, which is a signal of strong demand. * However, macroeconomic concerns may keep gains in check as it will limit the ability of the RBI to cut rates. * India's current account deficit is unsustainable at its present level of about 5 percent of gross domestic product (GDP), RBI chief Subbarao said on Saturday, adding that a deficit of about 2.5 percent of GDP would be sustainable. * Brent crude futures fell 2 percent on Friday and posted the biggest percentage week-on-week loss since June as a weak U.S. jobs report fuelled concerns about the economy of the world's largest oil consumer. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar.thomsonreut ers.com@reuters.net)