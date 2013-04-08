* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield may ease
in early trades on continued buying after the strong auction
demand seen on Friday, says a trader with a primary dealership.
The benchmark 10-year yield closed at 7.93 percent.
* "The bid-to-cover ratio for the auction was high," says the
dealer, which is a signal of strong demand.
* However, macroeconomic concerns may keep gains in check as it
will limit the ability of the RBI to cut rates.
* India's current account deficit is unsustainable at its
present level of about 5 percent of gross domestic product
(GDP), RBI chief Subbarao said on Saturday, adding that a
deficit of about 2.5 percent of GDP would be sustainable.
* Brent crude futures fell 2 percent on Friday and posted the
biggest percentage week-on-week loss since June as a weak U.S.
jobs report fuelled concerns about the economy of the world's
largest oil consumer.
