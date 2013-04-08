* USD/INR trading largely unchanged at 54.81/82 versus Friday's close of 54.8050/8150 as broad gains in the dollar against the yen and some other Asian currencies get offset by its weakness against other majors. * The pair is seen moving in a 54.70 to 55.10 range during the day. Movement of local shares will be key for direction. The index of the dollar against six major currencies up 0.25 percent. * The domestic share market trading up 0.1 percent in early trade. * India's current account deficit is unsustainable at its present level of about 5 percent of gross domestic product (GDP), the head of the country's central bank said on Saturday, adding that a deficit of about 2.5 percent of GDP would be sustainable. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)