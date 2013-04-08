* Shares in TVS Motor Co Ltd, India's fourth-biggest motorcycle company by sales, gain 5 percent on hopes of a tie-up with BMW Motorrad, the motorcycle division of Germany's BMW AG , dealers say. * The company is holding a press conference later on Monday, where it is expected to announce a long-awaited technology sharing agreement with BMW. * BMW is likely to bring more high-end technology to TVS, allowing it to better compete with Hero MotoCorp Ltd and Bajaj Auto Ltd and Japanese rivals such as Honda Motor Co in the growing premium segment. * TVS Motor shares up 3.9 percent as of 0426 GMT. (henry.foy@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)