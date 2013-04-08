* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield eases 2
basis points to 7.91 percent, a level last seen on March 19, on
the back of improved liquidity.
* A fall in global crude prices supports sentiment, easing some
inflationary concerns, dealers say.
* Public sector banks are heavy buyers, traders say.
* Industrial output and consumer inflation data due on Friday
will be key triggers for the markets.
* India's current account deficit is unsustainable at its
present level of about 5 percent of gross domestic product
(GDP), RBI chief D. Subbarao said on Saturday, adding that a
deficit of about 2.5 percent of GDP would be sustainable.
(archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/archana.narayanan.thomson
reuters.com@reuters.net)