* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield eases 2 basis points to 7.91 percent, a level last seen on March 19, on the back of improved liquidity. * A fall in global crude prices supports sentiment, easing some inflationary concerns, dealers say. * Public sector banks are heavy buyers, traders say. * Industrial output and consumer inflation data due on Friday will be key triggers for the markets. * India's current account deficit is unsustainable at its present level of about 5 percent of gross domestic product (GDP), RBI chief D. Subbarao said on Saturday, adding that a deficit of about 2.5 percent of GDP would be sustainable. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/archana.narayanan.thomson reuters.com@reuters.net)