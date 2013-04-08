* Jefferies says fundamentals for India's banking sector are unlikely to change much given "tepid" loan and deposit growth, "range-bound" net interest margins and "weak" asset quality. * "The reason to own/sell a stock then boils down to valuations," Jefferies says in a report titled "Initiating on India Banks: Going Nowhere" and dated April 5. * Jefferies starts HDFC Bank Ltd, ICICI Bank Ltd and Bank of Baroda with "buy" ratings, but initiates State Bank of India with an "underperform" rating. * Assigns "hold" ratings to Axis Bank Ltd, Punjab National Bank and mortgage lender Housing Development Finance Corp Ltd. * Jefferies believes banks with strong branch expansion such as HDFC Bank, ICICI, and Axis could face smaller problems. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com/ manoj.dharra.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)