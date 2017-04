* USD/INR trades weaker at 54.67/68 versus Friday's close of 54.8050/8150 tracking a broadly strong euro, which is hovering near its two-week highs hit last week. * A choppy share market also fails to provide any clear direction. Local shares down 0.2 percent. * The pair is seen moving in a 54.60 to 55 range during the session. * Most Asian currencies trading weaker compared to the dollar. See for a snapshot. * Traders expect the pair to move higher later in the session. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)