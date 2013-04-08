BOAO, China, April 8 China's Huarong Asset Management wants its banks to bring in strategic investors before it floats in 2016 at the latest, chairman Lai Xiaomin said on Monday.

Huarong was set up in 1999 as one of four asset managers tasked with taking over bad loans from the country's four state lenders to prepare those banks for initial public offerings.

China's Ministry of Finance, which owns 98 percent of Huarong, plans to sell some of its shares but will keep a controlling stake, Lai told Reuters on the sidelines of Boao Forum in southern island province of Hainan.

He did not say how big a stake the ministry would sell.

Lai said Huarong is in talks with up to 30 strategic investors from China and abroad, including fund managers, state firms, investment companies and financial consortiums, but he declined to name them.

"We want to bring in capital, ideas, corporate governance , systems and business resources. We are talking to many strategic investors now and we will compare and select," Lai said.

Chinese media quoted Lai as saying earlier that Huarong aims to line up China's national pension fund and major international institutions as strategic investors before initial public offerings in Hong Kong and on the mainland in 2016.

China Life Insurance Co Ltd (2628.HK) (601628.SS), the world's biggest insurer by market value, owns 1.6 percent of Huarong.

Apart from clearing banks' sour loans, Huarong also sees potential in wealth management for growing numbers of rich Chinese families.

Huarong aims to eventually establish itself as a financial shareholding company, and Lai wants China to issue rules governing this as soon as possible.

China has separate regulators for its banking, securities and insurance sectors, all independent from its central bank.

(Reporting by Shen Yan and Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)

((yan.jiang@thomsonreuters.com)(+8610-66271207)(Reuters Messaging: yan.jiang.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: HUARONG CHINA/

(C) Reuters 2012. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.