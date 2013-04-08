* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2
basis points to 7.91 percent on Monday, a level last seen on
March 19, as value buying emerged at attractive levels.
* Global risk aversion, as reflected in correction in commodity
prices, also lent support to bond prices, dealers said.
* The gains in government debt are however limited due to supply
concerns.
* Industrial output and consumer inflation data due on Friday
will be key triggers for the markets.
* India's current account deficit is unsustainable at its
present level of about 5 percent of gross domestic product
(GDP), RBI chief D. Subbarao said on Saturday, adding that a
deficit of about 2.5 percent of GDP would be sustainable.
