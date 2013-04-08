* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 basis points to 7.91 percent on Monday, a level last seen on March 19, as value buying emerged at attractive levels. * Global risk aversion, as reflected in correction in commodity prices, also lent support to bond prices, dealers said. * The gains in government debt are however limited due to supply concerns. * Industrial output and consumer inflation data due on Friday will be key triggers for the markets. * India's current account deficit is unsustainable at its present level of about 5 percent of gross domestic product (GDP), RBI chief D. Subbarao said on Saturday, adding that a deficit of about 2.5 percent of GDP would be sustainable. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/archana.narayanan.thomson reuters.com@reuters.net)