* India's benchmark five-year swap rate down 3
basis points at 7.18 percent and the one-year rate
edged lower 1 basis point to 7.40 percent.
* Traders say swap rates trading with a receiving bias tailing
value buying in federal debt.
* Short-end rates down due to cash conditions while long-end
drops on expectations of rate cuts in the May policy.
* Dealers say an overnight steep drop in global oil prices aided
sentiment for rates.
* "I expect the one-year OIS and five-year OIS to trade in a
band till inflation data is released later in the week. They
should hold between 7.38-7.45 percent and 7.17-7.25 percent,
respectively," said Harish Agarwal, a dealer with First Rand
Bank in Mumbai.
* Industrial output and consumer inflation data due on Friday
will be key triggers for the markets.
