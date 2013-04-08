* India's benchmark five-year swap rate down 3 basis points at 7.18 percent and the one-year rate edged lower 1 basis point to 7.40 percent. * Traders say swap rates trading with a receiving bias tailing value buying in federal debt. * Short-end rates down due to cash conditions while long-end drops on expectations of rate cuts in the May policy. * Dealers say an overnight steep drop in global oil prices aided sentiment for rates. * "I expect the one-year OIS and five-year OIS to trade in a band till inflation data is released later in the week. They should hold between 7.38-7.45 percent and 7.17-7.25 percent, respectively," said Harish Agarwal, a dealer with First Rand Bank in Mumbai. * Industrial output and consumer inflation data due on Friday will be key triggers for the markets. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/ archana.narayanan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)