April 08 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Monday.
Borrower HSH Nordbank AG
Issue Amount 250 million euro
Maturity Date March 11, 2016
Coupon 0.625 pct
Issue price 99.991
Spread 10 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 57.4bp
Over the OBL Due February 2016
Payment Date April 15, 2013
Lead Manager(s) HSH Nordbank, Commerzbank, DZ Bank, Royal Bank of
Scotland & Societe Generale CIB
Ratings Aa1(Moody's)
Listing Hamburg
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Notes The issue size will total 750 million euro
When fungible
ISIN DE000HSH4GS3
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.