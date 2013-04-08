* Indian infrastructure players gain on the government's thrust to push through stalled projects, says dealers. * Oil & Gas subindex up 0.6 percent, while power index up 0.56 percent. * Reliance Industries Ltd was up 1.3 percent, Reliance Power Ltd was 1.6 percent up. * A cabinet panel will take up 31 oil and gas projects for clearance in April, Press Trust of India quoted the Finance Minister P. Chidambaram as saying in an article carried by The Economic Times on Saturday. * Finance Minister P. Chidambaram met bankers in Mumbai on Monday and told reporters the government would look to kick-start stalled projects, which he said had been held up for issues including land acquisition, gas or coal linkages or environmental clearances. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/ subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)