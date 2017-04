* India's overnight cash rates rise to 7.60/7.70 percent from Friday's close of 6.90/7.05 percent as demand is higher at the start of a new reporting fortnight. * Traders say cash deficit in the system continues to be around 800-900 billion rupees. Banks' borrow 1.09 trillion rupees from the central bank's repo window. * Market expects cash conditions to ease going ahead as the government spends some of its cash balances accumulated with the central bank. * Cash rates are expected to stay around the repo rate in the near term. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)