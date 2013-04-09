* USD/INR is seen opening weaker compared with its previous close of 54.56/57, tracking gains in regional share markets. * The pair is seen opening around 54.40 and moving in a 54.30 to 54.70 range during the session. * The Nifty India stock futures traded in Singapore currently trading up 0.4 percent. Stronger domestic shares will also hurt the pair. * All Asian currencies trading stronger compared with the dollar. See for a snapshot. * Trades will monitor demand from importers during the day for cues. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)