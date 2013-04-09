* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield is expected to open little changed compared with its close of 7.91 percent on Monday. * The government will auction 150 billion rupees worth of bonds on Friday and the papers announced were in line with expectations, traders say. * Traders say the 10-year bond yield will hold in a range of 7.90 percent to 7.94 percent during the day. The market is expected to remain between 7.88 percent and 7.98 percent until the factory output and inflation data next week. * Oil prices edged higher on Monday, lifted by gains in gasoline futures and strong selling of the spread between Brent crude and U.S. crude. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)