April 8(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Monday.
Borrower Landwirtschaftliche Rentenbank
Issue Amount A$200 million
Maturity Date January 24, 2023
Coupon 4.25 pct
Reoffer price 97.802
Yield 4.53 pct
Spread 60 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over ASW
Payment Date April 16, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Nomura & TD Securities
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law NSW
Notes The issue size will total A$1.1 billion
when fungible
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.