NEW DELHI, April 8 India's State Trading Corp. has cancelled a tender to export 30,000 tonnes of wheat from government warehouses, trade sources said on Monday.

The source did not elaborate why the trading firm cancelled the tender, floated earlier this month to export wheat from the warehouses located at Mangalore on the country's west coast.

STC is one of the three state-run agencies involved with the exports of the grain as part of the government strategy to trim huge stocks.

Last week, STC and MMTC did not get any bids in wheat export tenders as traders felt government-set floor price of $300 a tonne was not competitive, forcing the world's second biggest producer of the grain to consider lowering the minimum price.

Separately, STC has changed the loading dates for its 200,000 tonnes wheat export tender from Mundra port on the west coast to May 15 to June 20, instead of earlier period of May 10 to June 10.

It has also reduced the minimum bid quantity by 10,000 tonnes to 40,000 tonnes.

For another tender offering 70,000 tonnes of wheat from Chennai port on the east coast, STC has extended the shipment period to June 10 from May 25. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing Nidhi Verma)