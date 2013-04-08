April 08 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Nordea Bank AB

Issue Amount 1.50 billion euro

Maturity Date April 12, 2018

Coupon 1.375 pct

Issue price 99.938

Reoffer price 99.938

Yield 1.388

Spread 55 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 108.1bp

Over the OBL 165

Payment Date April 12, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Bank of America, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank,

Goldman Sachs & Nordea

Ratings Aa3 (Moody's), AA- (S&P),

AA- (Fitch)

Listing Dublin

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100 - 1

