BRIEF-China Jinmao Holdings says group's property contracted sales was RMB5,521.3 million in March
* In march 2017, group achieved property contracted sales of RMB5,521.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 08 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Nordea Bank AB
Issue Amount 1.50 billion euro
Maturity Date April 12, 2018
Coupon 1.375 pct
Issue price 99.938
Reoffer price 99.938
Yield 1.388
Spread 55 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 108.1bp
Over the OBL 165
Payment Date April 12, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Bank of America, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank,
Goldman Sachs & Nordea
Ratings Aa3 (Moody's), AA- (S&P),
AA- (Fitch)
Listing Dublin
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100 - 1
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
* In march 2017, group achieved property contracted sales of RMB5,521.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Tuan sing -transaction is not expected to have any material impact on net tangible assets or eps of tuan sing group for current fy ending 31 dec 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: