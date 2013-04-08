BRIEF-China Jinmao Holdings says group's property contracted sales was RMB5,521.3 million in March
* In march 2017, group achieved property contracted sales of RMB5,521.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 8(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Monday.
Borrower KfW
Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany
Issue Amount $250 million
Maturity Date June 10, 2014
Coupon 2.25 pct
Issue price 102.311
Payment Date April 15, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes The issue size will total $1.5 billion
when fungible
Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS0516292306
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
* In march 2017, group achieved property contracted sales of RMB5,521.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Tuan sing -transaction is not expected to have any material impact on net tangible assets or eps of tuan sing group for current fy ending 31 dec 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: