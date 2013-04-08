Apr 08Port conditions of Mumbai as of Monday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 05
Waiting Vessels nil
Expected Vessels 11
Total Vessles 16
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
1) ACE SPIRIT NAVINYA CEMENT BGS 07/04 07/04 10/04 nil 395 nil 1,608
2) NAFISA-1 CAF CEMENT BGS 02/04 02/04 09/01 nil 1,522 nil 891
3) SATURNUS WILHELMSEN STEEL CARGO 07/04 07/04 09/01 nil 11,352 nil 7,238
4) COLCHESTER WILHELMSEN STEEL CARGO 05/04 05/04 08/04 nil 27,917 nil 7,160
5) ANARCHOS WILHELMSEN STEEL CARGO 05/04 05/04 08/04 nil 10,999 nil COMP
Waiting Vessels
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
nil nil nil nil nil nil ----- ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
1) Semua JMB Crude Palm nil 12,000 nil 08/04
2) Demeter NYK Heavy Mach nil 628 nil 08/04
3) Baltic Carrier Mitsutor Steel/Mach. 7,200 nil nil 08/04
4) Clipper Marcons Steel Pipes 2,000 nil nil 09/04
5) Kinship NAVINYA Cement BGS nil 2,150 nil 09/04
6) Guru Kripa NAVINYA Cement BGS nil 2,110 nil 10/04
7) Bbc Colorado Marcons Break Bulk 3,127 nil nil 13/04
8) Great Immensity Mitsutor Steel/Mach. nil 16,000 nil 14/04
9) Long Bright Samsara Steel Cargo nil 14,000 nil 14/04
10) Nasico Sahi Bulk Clay nil 6,424 nil 17/04
11) Magic JMB Steel Cargo nil 15,000 nil 19/04
NOTE:-
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate
Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;
ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl
Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL