* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange up 0.4 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan higher 0.82 percent. * Singapore Exchange earlier delayed the start of trading on its derivatives market due to technical problems, the bourse said. * The yen fell to multi-year lows, pressured by the Bank of Japan's aggressive reflationary campaign, while Asian equities looked for support from a solid start to the U.S. quarterly earnings season. * Foreign funds sold shares worth 10.61 billion rupees ($194.48 million) in the previous four sessions, provisional exchange data showed, amid worries about the domestic economy and on lingering concerns about political stability. * Also on watch, the southern bench of the National Green Tribunal will hear a case over the closure of Sterlite Industries (India) Ltd's copper smelter in the southern state of Tamil Nadu. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)