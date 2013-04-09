* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange up 0.4
percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan
higher 0.82 percent.
* Singapore Exchange earlier delayed the start of
trading on its derivatives market due to technical problems, the
bourse said.
* The yen fell to multi-year lows, pressured by the Bank of
Japan's aggressive reflationary campaign, while Asian equities
looked for support from a solid start to the U.S. quarterly
earnings season.
* Foreign funds sold shares worth 10.61 billion rupees ($194.48
million) in the previous four sessions, provisional exchange
data showed, amid worries about the domestic economy and on
lingering concerns about political stability.
* Also on watch, the southern bench of the National Green
Tribunal will hear a case over the closure of Sterlite
Industries (India) Ltd's copper smelter in the
southern state of Tamil Nadu.
