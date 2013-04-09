* Morgan Stanley upgrades Reliance Communications Ltd
to "overweight" from "equal-weight" on the back of the company's
12 billion rupee ($219.96 million) fibre optic network sharing
deal with the telecom unit of Reliance Industries Ltd.
* The investment bank raises its fiscal 2014 earnings estimates
for Reliance Comm by 125 percent as a result of the deal and
says additional deals could cut net debt by 77 billion rupees.
* "We see attractive valuation with limited downside," Morgan
Stanley says in a reported dated April 8.
($1 = 54.5550 Indian rupees)
(manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com;
manoj.dharra.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)