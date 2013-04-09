* USD/INR at 54.47/48 after hitting 54.4625, its lowest since April 3, and weaker compared with its close of 54.56/57 on Monday. * The pair is seen moving in a 54.30 to 54.60 range during the session. * Traders say gains in regional share and currency markets are hurting the dollar. * All Asian currencies trading stronger compared to the dollar. See for a snapshot. * Local shares are up 0.2 percent in preopen trade. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)