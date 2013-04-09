* Indian shares gain, on their way to snapping four sessions of losses, with the 50-share NSE index up 0.48 percent and the benchmark BSE index 0.22 percent higher. * Global cues are more positive with Asian equities drawing support after Alcoa Inc reported a higher quarterly profit, signalling a positive start to the U.S. quarterly earnings season. * Cairn India Ltd gains 2.82 percent after the company announces an oil discovery in the Rajasthan block in northwest India. * ICICI Bank Ltd up 1.6 percent after Morgan Stanley upgrades the stock to "overweight" from "equal-weight", citing an expected pick-up in consumer loan growth. * Wipro down 9.5 percent in the first trading session after splitting non-IT business into a separate unit. * Foreign funds continue to be net sellers in Indian equities, having sold $30.03 million of equities on Monday, a fourth consecutive session of selling. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)