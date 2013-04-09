* Indian shares gain, on their way to snapping four sessions of
losses, with the 50-share NSE index up 0.48 percent and
the benchmark BSE index 0.22 percent higher.
* Global cues are more positive with Asian equities drawing
support after Alcoa Inc reported a higher quarterly
profit, signalling a positive start to the U.S. quarterly
earnings season.
* Cairn India Ltd gains 2.82 percent after the company
announces an oil discovery in the Rajasthan block in northwest
India.
* ICICI Bank Ltd up 1.6 percent after Morgan Stanley
upgrades the stock to "overweight" from "equal-weight", citing
an expected pick-up in consumer loan growth.
* Wipro down 9.5 percent in the first trading session
after splitting non-IT business into a separate unit.
* Foreign funds continue to be net sellers in Indian equities,
having sold $30.03 million of equities on Monday, a fourth
consecutive session of selling.
