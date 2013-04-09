* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 basis points to 7.89 percent from its last close, holding ground at a 3-week low level. * Buying has emerged ahead of crucial consumer inflation and industrial production data set to be released on Friday, which will help set expectations for the upcoming policy review on May 3. * The government will auction 150 billion rupees worth of bonds on Friday and the papers announced were in line with expectations, traders say. * Oil prices edged higher on Monday, lifted by gains in gasoline futures and strong selling of the spread between Brent crude and U.S. crude. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/Reuters Messaging: archana.narayanan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)