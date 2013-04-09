* Nomura maintained its rating on Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) at "reduce" and also retained its target price at 174 rupees, warning the company is at the start of a "bad" earnings cycle as orders won during a time of rising competition and lower utilisation would further hurt margins. * Nomura's report comes after BHEL on Monday reported an 8 percent fall in provisional net profit for the fiscal year ended March 31. * BHEL shares rose 2.6 percent on Monday after the company said it expected orders in fiscal 2014 to rise from a year earlier. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)