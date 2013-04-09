* USD/INR recovers some of the loss to trade at 54.52/53, from the day's low of 54.4075, its weakest since April 3 and down versus its previous close of 54.56/57. * Shares trading up 0.6 percent. * Traders expect the pair to hold in a 54.30 to 54.60 range during the day. * Most other Asian currencies also trading stronger compared with the dollar. * Traders say there were good dollar supplies in the morning which hurt the pair but oil related dollar demand limited the downside. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)