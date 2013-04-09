* Shares in Hindustan Unilever Ltd fall 0.6 percent after parent company Unilever Plc cited the risk of a "modest" slowdown in key emerging markets in an annual report. * "In emerging markets consumer demand remains robust but there is nonetheless the risk of modest slowdown in key markets such as China, India and Brazil," Unilever said in an undated report posted on its web site. * Dealers say Unilever's statement exacerbates existing concerns about the Indian unit's outlook given signs of weakening volume growth and rising competition. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)