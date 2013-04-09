* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 basis points at 7.89 percent, clinging on to the 3-week low level last seen on March 19. * Expectations of benign data prints on industrial production set to be released on Friday and wholesale price inflation on Monday have triggered buying in bonds. * Supply of debt will also be crucial for sentiment and the federal debt auction of 150 billion rupees on Friday will be watched closely. * Foreign institutional investors continued to sell debt for a fourth consecutive session on April 5, according to the latest available regulatory data, bringing the four-day total to $710.68 million. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/Reuters Messaging: archana.narayanan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)